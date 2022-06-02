AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst community is mourning the sudden death of a student-athlete.

The university announced the death of 19-year-old Aidan Kaminska of Port Jefferson New York. He was a sophomore communication major and midfielder on the men’s lacrosse team.

Courtesy of UMass Amherst.

Kaminska was an All-Rookie member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in 2022. He scored nine goals in six games, including three during his first start in the semifinal game against Towson. A CAA All-Tournament Team honor was also bestowed upon him in 2022.

His cause of death was not released. Memorial services will be held this weekend on Long Island. UMass is also offering grief counseling for students, teammates, and coaches.