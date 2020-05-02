UMass Dartmouth reschedules commencement for October

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — UMass Dartmouth announced Friday that its planning to hold commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 in October.

School officials said back in March they would be postponing the ceremonies due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic but no dates were announced.

The UMass Law School commencement ceremony will now be held on October 9 at the Angus Bailey Auditorium. The undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony will then take place on October 10 at the Vietnam Veterans Peace Memorial Amphitheater.

“The challenges our students overcame this semester to reach graduation have been monumental,” UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Robert E. Johnson said in a news release. “They deserve a ceremony on campus to celebrate their hard work and honor the dedication of our faculty and staff who guided them through these turbulent times.”

The university said if social distancing restrictions are still in place come October, the ceremonies will be pushed back until spring 2021.