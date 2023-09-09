AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — The UMass football team came back to Amherst for their home opener on Saturday with a game against Miami University. The game was scheduled to start at 3:30, but due to weather got delayed.

At around 10 p.m. the game just picked back up following two delays in what made for a wacky day of football. 22News spoke to fans about what it was like dealing with the weather delays, and what they’re looking forward to for this Minuteman football season.

Coming off of a 1-1 start to the season on the road, UMass football was back in Amherst for their home opener vs. Miami University. But, right before kickoff was supposed to take place every one of the 10,000-plus fans were told to exit the stadium because of a nearby lightning strike.

“It was chaotic. Everyone was a little upset, everyone wanted to watch a little football and that didn’t happen,” expressed UMass Freshman, Eli Holunga.

Eventually thousands of fans trickled their way back in following a two hour delay when the game finally began around 6 o’clock. But before the first quarter even ended another thunderstorm came rolling by, and with it, another delay ensued. What was expected to be an exciting start to UMass Football in their home stadium this season quickly became disappointing.

UMass Football Parking Staff Attendant, Elijah Gould said, “[There’s] some frustration. I mean, some people aren’t happy they have to leave and come back.”

“I mean the tailgate was fun, but you know, I’m just trying to get in there and they’re not letting us get in there,” expressed UMass Freshman, Josh Bono.

During the delays fans waited outside the stadium and got some more tailgating in as uncertainty grew as to when or if the rest of the game would be played.

UMass isn’t typically known as a football school but these thousands of fans are looking forward to what could be a promising year. One fan, UMass Student Gabe Lassor told 22News, “I think we’re gonna go uphill. I think the past few years have been rough. We’re not really a football school, we’re more of a hockey school, but I think the transfers and stuff, getting a lot of transfers and transfers are huge.”

UMass is losing 7-0 in the second quarter as of posting.