AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass is set to host “Fresh Check Day” an expo event to check in on students’ mental health.

The day is the signature event of the Jordan Porco Foundation, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health care for college students.

The Campus Center Auditorium will feature interactive booths, connections to mental health services, free food from Mass Dining, and prizes.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m. and the event concludes at 5:00 p.m.