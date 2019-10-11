UMass Police welcome new police dog, ‘Alec’

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The UMass Police Department welcomed its newest officer, an 18-month old Labrador Retriever named Alec.

According to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Alec will be the newest officer after he finishes an eight-week training session with the Massachusetts State Police Academy that begins at the end of October.

He was a leader among dogs trained to serve the blind that were repurposed to other jobs.

According to Deputy Chief Patrick Archbald, Alec will be joined by a second police dog after the state police department picks an ideal fit between dog and department.

Both Alec and his fellow dog officer will be trained to sniff explosives at commencement and other large events on campus.

The UMass Police Department previously had three drug detection dogs, but they have since retired.