(WWLP) – A research team at UMass Amherst presented its study on the economic effects of the pandemic on casinos in the state to the Gaming Commission.

In January 2020, MGM Springfield had 19,000 employees.

When the pandemic shut down state casinos in mid-march, MGM Springfield employment dropped to just 149 workers.

Those layoffs disproportionately impacted people of color, women, and younger employees. MGM is now back to 921 workers.

At the same time, UMass’ research showed that while the number of gamblers entering casinos has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels people who are visiting are betting twice as much, allowing revenue numbers to return to normal.