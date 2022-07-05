(WWLP) – UMass President Marty Meehan and the chancellors of all UMass campus affiliates have signed on to the all in Campus Democracy Challenge in order to get 100 percent of student voter registration and participation in all elections.

The all in Campus Democracy Challenge is an initiative to make voter participation a defining feature of campus life.

According to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, college students have voted at one of the lowest rates of any group in the United States.