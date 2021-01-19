UMass to open vaccine clinic for those eligible

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Umass Amherst has established a vaccine clinic for eligible Massachusetts residents and employees.

This includes health care workers, first responders, and as of Monday, congregate care settings like corrections centers and shelters.

The clinic will be conducted at the UMass Amherst Campus Center. Appointments for both the first and second doses need to be scheduled ahead of time.

Scheduling can be done through the university’s COVID-19 portal on their website. People will also need to provide identification. This comes as the state continues to make the COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible groups under Phase 1.

“More vaccines have to go out that way more things will be able to open up for the state. If we don’t spread these vaccines out we are going to continue at the rate we are going right now and the rate we are going is not good,” Calvin Rodriguez of Springfield said.

The state also announced a total of 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be delivered to at least 15 CVS and Walgreens per week, to vaccinate those in the Phase 1 priority group.

Those pharmacy locations include Greenfield, Pittsfield, and Lee.