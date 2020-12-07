UMassFive will host winter clothing drive

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – UMassFive will be hosting a winter coat and cold-weather clothing drive in its Hadley and Northampton branches for the month of December.

These donations aim to help community members who do not have access to cold-weather clothing during this winter and will be distributed in the Amherst Survival Center.

“The public health and economic crises caused by COVID-19 have hit hard. Not only are many individuals and families struggling, but many of the resources our neighbors can turn to have had to shift their focus,” said Lev Ben-Ezra Executive Director of the Amherst Survival Center.

UMassFive will gratefully accept any clean, new or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats, sweaters and blankets.

“Unfortunately, the Amherst Survival Center had to temporarily close due to COVID as we focus on our food and nutrition programs, but we have remained committed to distributing core essentials– items like coats, sleeping bags, underwear, socks, and long johns. We are so grateful to be partnering with a number of area organizations including Craig’s Doors and Family Outreach of Amherst to make sure every single coat, blanket, and winter accessory we collect makes it to someone who needs it,” said Ben-Ezra.

Donations should be placed in a bag and may be dropped off during business hours at the Hadley branch located at 200 Westgate Center Drive or the Northampton branch at 225 King Street.