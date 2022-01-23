Unattended cooking items cause structure fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Fire Department responded Saturday night to a two-story wood frame household on Harold Street after a kitchen fire was reported. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the structure.

Mutual aid was requested from Dalton and Lenox Fire Departments, because all other departments were committed to fighting another fire on Beacon Street. It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

By the time firefighters were able to subdue the blaze, it had reached the attic area of the home. Crews relocated to the attic and were able to knock the fire down from there.

The home suffered fire, water, and smoke damage. The two people who live in the home were able to find alternate housing for the night, and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of this incident was determined to be unattended cooking items in the kitchen, which burnt and caught fire.