UNC big men dominate boards in win over Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Armando Bacot #5 and Day’Ron Sharpe #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels react following a basket during the second half of their second round game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina forwards Armando Bacot, Day’ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler combined to outrebound the entire Notre Dame Fighting Irish squad Wednesday night in a 101-59 win for the Tar Heels.

The three-headed monster for UNC combined to score 50 points and grab 35 rebounds.

The Tar Heels were missing another prominent big man in Garrison Brooks who may still be dealing with an injury he suffered in a recent win vs. Duke.

It didn’t matter.

Bacot led the way for the Heels, turning in an impressive double-double. He finished the night with 20 points and 13 rebounds, close to the rare college 20-20 game.

Freshman bigs Sharpe and Kessler flirted with triple-doubles themselves tonight. Sharpe scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists. Kessler came off the bench to score 16 points, grab 12 rebounds of his own and swatted seven shots on the night.

Kessler’s seven blocks are an ACC-record for a freshman.

Guard Caleb Love didn’t have to do much with his big guys running the show. He scored 15 points but he and other starters Leaky Black and Kerwin Walton took a back seat in this one.

North Carolina will get Virginia Tech next in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The Hokies will be rested, or maybe rusty as they have not played a game since Feb. 27 due to COVID-19.