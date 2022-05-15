CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A social skills approach is applied to improve the interaction and learning of autistic children mental health. ​

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), autism is a developmental condition that affects a person’s ability to socialize and communicate with others.

It has been highlighted by NAMI that symptoms of autism include problems with social interaction & communication, as well as restricted and repetitive behavior patterns.

Below are the following symptoms stated by NAMI:

Delay in language development, such as not responding to their name or speaking only in single words, if at all.

Repetitive and routine behaviors, such as walking in a specific pattern or insisting on eating the same meal every day.

Difficulty making eye contact, such as focusing on a person’s mouth when that person is speaking instead of their eyes, as is usual in most young children.

Sensory dysregulation forms a strong component of ASD. As a result, they are hypersensitive (overly sensitive) or hyposensitive (less sensitive) to certain sensory stimuli. Examples include feeling pain or pleasure from certain sounds, such as the phone ringing, or not reacting to cold, intense pain, certain sights, sounds, smells, and textures. The physical and emotional response in these cases causes sensory overload, often resulting in meltdowns.

Difficulty interpreting subtle gestures & facial expressions, such as misreading or not noticing subtle facial cues, like a smile, wink, or grimace, that could help understand the nuances of social communication.

Problems in expressing emotions, such as facial expressions, movements, tone of voice, and gestures that are often vague or do not match what is said or felt.

Fixation on parts of objects, often to the detriment of understanding the “whole” such as focusing on a rotating wheel instead of playing with peers.

Absence of pretend play, such as taking a long time to line up toys in a certain way, rather than playing with them.

A lack of social understanding that makes interaction with peers challenging

Self-injurious behavior. Individuals with ASD will often appear to hurt themselves in response to certain activities or environments.

Sleep problems, such as falling asleep or staying asleep.

Among the behaviors that special needs children the ages three, four, and five years old exhibit in learning centers include parallel play, nonverbal tendencies, aggressive physical behavior, picky eating, and lack of empathy toward their peers, Co-Director of Chicopee’s Playful Minds LC, Alycia Williams mentioned. She indicated that the symptoms that are most commonly displayed by these children are parallel play, nonverbal, spontaneous outbursts, hugging, and the need for caring touch.

Playful Minds LC has been offering developmentally appropriate activities that foster emotional, social, and intellectual growth for eight years.

Children with special needs at Playful Minds LC are taught in an inclusive educational classroom, and although modifications may need to be made, teachers are to make the classroom a positive and accommodating place for that child. If a child has a specific Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP), the teachers and directors will come up with an individual plan to help the child achieve his or her goals. The IFSP is a developmental background form that enrolls special needs children.

Playful Minds LC will first ask parents for an ISFP plan and go over this plan with teachers in the classroom if needed. Proper guidance from parents will help indicate the child’s likes, favorite toys, etc. as well as triggers that may upset the child. “A child who we may feel is not diagnosed and we feel may thrive with assistance, would first be observed by staff and a director. A meeting would then be set up with parents to talk about observation and at that time we could work with the parent to refer the child to an outside organization for evaluation,” said Williams.

Teachers will work with the child based on the IFSP plan, this could mean with sign language, communication boards, word flashcards, or stories.

Williams told 22News how children with autism can improve their social interaction to build friend groups. “Children on the spectrum can improve social interaction by progressively joining small groups or engaging in quiet one-on-one play, helping to care for classroom animals to create empathy, teachers can create associative play options if they find out the child’s likes,” she said.

For autistic children, Williams says the challenges will include that parents may not share their IFSP plans with the center, the center may not have enough staff to provide one-to-one care, and resources for families and centers may be limited.

“Caring for children with autism is important because it is important that intervention and resources are provided early in the diagnosis. A child can make wonderful strides and progress if the diagnosis is caught early and both teachers and families are on board with care plans,” Williams said.