Understanding the rules of the road for mopeds and motorcycles in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are many different rules of the road when it comes to all types of street bikes.

Although a drivers license is required for both mopeds and motorcycles, there are some places you just can’t go with a moped.

Since a motorcycle has a wide range of speeds, it’s allowed on highways and secondary roads. A moped is a much different story.

Mopeds should only be used for short distances, since their max speed can’t exceed 25 mph. And because of their limited speed, they are not allowed on highways, but you still need a driver’s license.

Valley Motorsports in Northampton sells both mopeds and motorcycles. Sales Manager Eric Poirier told 22News, “It’s just not safe to travel on highways, let alone a regular road with a high speed limit. You want to follow the rules of a bicycle on these roads, stay on the right side of the road and obey all the stop signs and stop lights.”

You need to register your motorized bike with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. You also must have a valid registration sticker on the bike.

If you violate any of the state laws on motorized bikes, you will be fined $25 for a first offense, up to $50 for a second offense, and as much as $100 for your third.

By law, you also must wear a helmet with any street bike you ride in Massachusetts.