Unemployment claims reach 6.6 million in COVID-19 economic shutdown

FILE – In this Thursday, March 3, 2016, file photo, a job candidate’s resume sits on a table as he interviews for a job with a restaurant during a recruiting event at the Georgia Department of Labor office, in Atlanta. The Labor Department reports Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, on the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits a week earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

(WWLP) — The last week of March has seen a dramatic increase in unemployment due to the coronavirus economic shutdown.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, workers filed 6.6 million claims for unemployment benefits in the last week of March.

The US Department of Labor says the week ending on March 21 saw 3.3 million total initial claims. Within the last two weeks of March the department says citizens have filed nearly 10 million jobless claims.

22News spoke with a resident from Belchertown who says his pay was reduced by 40% of the coronavirus economic impact. He described the difficulty of applying for benefits.

“My understanding was that if your work was reduced because of the coronavirus, that you could be eligible for benefits, so i filled out all of the information, and it just said at the end, “your’re not elligible, and didnt say why. I don’t know if I filled somthing out wrong”

Unemployment benefits vary by state. In Massachusetts, the Department of Unemployment Assistance has announced more benefits from the recent federal CARES act.

It will provide $600 additional unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and 13 extra weeks to everyone getting unemployment insurance.

It also provides insurance to workers who are self-employed, independent contractors, those who used up unemployment insurance or earned too little to get regular unemployment insurance.

These benefits are not yet available and DUA is awaiting information from the federal government about when they will begin.

For more information and updates about UI and COVID-19, get more info on WWLP-dot-com see the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) website: