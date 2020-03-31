Unemployment during coronavirus: Is it a recession or the next Great Depression?

FILE – This Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, shows the Illinois Department of Employment Security office in Springfield, Ill. On Friday, March 24, 2017, the Labor Department reports on state unemployment rates for February. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of people out of work.

The state is trying to keep up right now with the unprecedented amount of people filing for unemployment. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of people to apply for unemployment benefits.

Last week alone, 3.3 million Americans filed jobless claims, nearly five times the previous weekly record.

“We just all need to weather the storm which we will and it will be shorter opposed to longer and we all will be able to recover the economy will recover like we won’t believe,” said John Fine of Springfield.

Governor Charlie Baker recently signed legislation to waive the state’s one week waiting period to collect unemployment benefits. His administration also expanded the program to cover those who are quarantined or have had their workplaces temporarily shut down.

According to the state’s office of Labor and Workforce Development, they’ve filed nearly 149,000 claims for unemployment insurance last week. They attribute the increase in claims to all of the layoffs and closure of businesses. The fastest way to get a claim processed is to file online.

The Dept. of Unemployment Assistance has deployed hundreds of employees to work remotely to keep pace with the increased volume. In the last six days, the DUA has helped over 15 thousand individuals file for unemployment. Most claims are processed within 21 to 28 days after filing.

Economists are projecting the unemployment rate to eventually hit 32 percent, which would easily surpass the great depression peak of 24.9 percent.