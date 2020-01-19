Unicorn face masks recalled after customers report skin irritation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular face mask is being recalled in response to complaints of skin irritation and redness.

Yes To Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of all lots of its “Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask,” according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Yes To said it decided to pull the product from store shelves as the company investigates the complaints.

The face mask is distributed nationwide in numerous retail and online outlets. No other Yes To products are included in the recall.

“We apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season,” the company said in a statement. “While our products are all independently tested for safety, irritation, and allergy – and while we provide both warnings and instructions on our products about the potential for skin irritation – the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns.”

The company said anyone who has purchased the mask can return it to the place of purchase, if it has not been used, for a refund.

Anyone who has questions about the recall can contact Yes To at customercare@yesto.com or by phone at (888) 929-3786 Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. PST.