Union Pacific expands capacity at southern New Mexico industrial hub

Breaking News
Baystate Medical Center confirms first case of COVID-19
1  of  116
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Bethany Assembly of God-Agawam Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Epiphany-Wilbraham Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton Church of Christ Congregational-Granby College Church Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Schools Easthampton Public Schools Edwards Church Northampton Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. Faith United Church-Spfld. First Baptist Church-E. Long. First Church of Deerfield First Church of Monson First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Congregational Church of Southampton First Congregational Church-Amherst Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library International Faith Outreach Ministry Kidstop Schoolage Program LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Living Gate Community Church Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Second Congregational Church-Palmer Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springdale Education Center Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Rose de Lima Parish St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westhampton UCC White Oak School Wilbraham United Church Willie Ross School for the Deaf Zion Community Baptist Church

Union Pacific expands capacity at southern New Mexico industrial hub

News

Boxcar transfer is key to delivery of components manufactured in Mexico to markets in West, Midwest, industry official says

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (Border Report) — The railroad infrastructure in the sprawling Santa Teresa industrial complex is getting a boost this year.

Union Pacific Railroad is investing $20 million to increase capacity at its Santa Teresa Intermodal Terminal and Refueling Station. The company is building a new block-swap yard that will allow it to add container blocks to passing trains faster and more efficiently, UP said in a news release.

“We are growing our presence in New Mexico because New Mexico is a great partner,” said Ivan Jaime, senior director of public affairs for Union Pacific. “We anticipate this investment will have a positive economic impact in southern New Mexico.”

Union Pacific operates 618 miles of track in New Mexico. The rail line that heads north out of Santa Teresa and through Tucumcari is part of a route connecting Southern California and the Midwest.

Containers at Union Pacifics’s intermodal station in Santa Teresa, N.M. (photo by Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

Union Pacific serves a number of customers in New Mexico, with auto parts and minerals as the most prevalent commodities shipped and received, the company said.

“There’s activity here all the time, 24-7 because those trains don’t stop. All day long they’re running,” said Jerry Pacheco, president and CEO of the Santa Teresa-based Border Industrial Association.

Pacheco said Union Pacific and the intermodal terminal are key to the growing economic activity in southern New Mexico.

“A lot of these trains go, say, to Fort Worth, drop off 20 cars, go to Dallas, drop off another 30 cars and then go on to deliver the rest,” Pacheco said during a recent Border Report interview.

He said the block-swap yard serves, among others, the maquiladora operations in San Jeronimo, Mexico, across the border from Santa Teresa.

“We bring a lot of component here, but we make more than we bring because of what goes on south of the border. That means UP has to bring containers from all over the country in order for us to have sufficient containers,” Pacheco said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories