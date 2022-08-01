(WWLP) – United Way of the Franklin and Hampshire Region begins its August Diaper Drive Monday.

Diapers can cost as much as $100 a month, per child and have been subject to the same price increases as every other commodity in the U.S.

Of the nearly 213,000 children under age three in the state, 17 percent are part of families living below the poverty line.

Diaper donations can be made online, or at United Way locations. They are specifically looking for sizes 4,5 and 6, as well as pull-up training pants.