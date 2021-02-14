United Way of Pioneer Valley announces new events for local nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) has announced a new project to connect residents of the Pioneer Valley with events hosted to benefit area nonprofits.

Events hosted on Connect Western Mass must be hosted by or to benefit a nonprofit in Hampden County, Granby, or South Hadley, and must include contact information for someone affiliated with the event.

“This is the first dedicated events calendar site in the Pioneer Valley. As the vaccine rolls out and society starts to re-open, we have a unique opportunity to build a better tomorrow for the nonprofit sector with tools such as this,” said Paul Mina, President and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The website is live at connectwesternmass.com, and donations to cover costs can be made at uwpv.org/donate.