HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley has opened a new food pantry in Holyoke to coincide with the reduction of food stamp benefits.

Every Thursday, the Picknelly Adult and Family Education Center on Maple Street will be home to the United Way Cupboard providing food for struggling families. Officials say this pantry opened just as extra COVID-19 SNAP benefits came to an end last week.

“We are very determined to help every family, every household possible. But SNAP benefits declining one to two hundred dollars average on a family, this is a time of need,” said Walter Rice of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The United Way Cupboard in Chicopee has been providing necessities for hungry families since last April.