Massachusetts. (WWLP) – With the continued hot weather this was expected to be a big beach weekend statewide, but over 50 Massachusetts beaches had water quality posts active today.

This listing included Robinson Pond Beach in Agawam. A beach being “posted” means the water quality is unsafe and swimming can cause illness. State authorities monitor the water quality at ocean and lake beaches.

You can find a full list of the posted beaches on mass.gov: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/current-public-beach-postings