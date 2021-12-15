Unseasonably warm weather continues across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A week ago we had our first wide spread snowfall across western Massachusetts but all that snow is gone.

This past weekend, temperatures climbed up into the 60s and most of this week it has been in the 50s. Our average high temperatures for this time of year should be in the upper 30s and our average low temperatures are usually in the mid 20s.

The current weather pattern is responsible for the unseasonable warm weather.

“A few reasons we’re going to be so warm. Number one, we have to talk about the jetstream, the jetstream is going to be lifting north a little bit and that’s going to allow that warm air to surge into New England, keeping colder air farther north. On top of that, you have surface winds that are going to be very gusty on Thursday also coming from the southwest reinforcing that warming,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.

At Forest Park in Springfield, some people have been taking advantage of the mild temperatures.

“Having the warmer weather has been very, very comfortable and I generally walk here as much as I can, and so having it pleasant, in the mornings especially, is a nice gift. At the same time, I’m mindful that it is winter so let’s get on with winter a little bit,” said Jack Greeley of Springfield.

There are some indications that some cooler temperatures will be working in as we head into next week.