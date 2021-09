UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Utica Police Department Warrants Unit is still seeking Nikyro Smith-Rucker, age 20, of Utica.

Smith-Rucker is wanted in connection to the homicide of Gary McCorkle occurring on July 3rd, 2021.

The United States Marshalls Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Smith-Rucker.

If you may be of assistance, please contact the UPD Warrants Unit (315) 690-1834.