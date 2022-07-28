HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department has reported that the missing teen, Jaheim Lewis has returned home safe and is in good health.

They would like to thank everyone who assisted with information leading to his return.

13-year-old Jaheim Lewis was last seen at his home in Herkimer on Thursday, July 21st.

Authorities know that he has run away and that he has contacted his family, but he refuses to inform them of his whereabouts or who he is with.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding Jaheim’s whereabouts, to please contact 315-866-4330.