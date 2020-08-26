UPDATE* Machine thrown out at Grand Junction USPS annex was not new

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — *UPDATE* We reported Monday that a local USPS annex employee said a brand new mail sorting machine was being thrown out. We got that information from a viewer who called in, but there is more to the story.

According to a USPS spokesperson in Denver, the machine in the dumpster was an older machine in need of repair. USPS Denver originally received the machine from Seattle but could not get it to work– that’s why it was thrown out.

We originally reported that a viewer said she went to the postal sorting annex at Patterson road and Burkey Street Monday when she noticed a red dumpster by the loading docks.

When she asked a clerk what was being thrown out, the worker said it’s a brand new sorting machine.

According to the viewer, the clerk added, “it took two months to set up and they were just about to do a test run when the postmaster general ordered us to take it out. Now we’re sorting by hand. No wonder they say we’re losing money when they throw out expensive machines like that.”

Again, after speaking with the spokesperson in Denver, the machine was not new, it was broken– and that’s why it was being thrown out.