BOSTON (WWLP) – The Healey Administration announced an update to the health and physical education curriculum Wednesday.

Just six months into her position as Governor, Healey is announcing a total overhaul to the state’s health and sexual education framework. The Governor, alongside education officials, rolled out an initial outline of what the administration is calling a “comprehensive health and physical education curriculum.”

The curriculum would start as young as pre-K and run until a student graduates high school. This proposed plan would update the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s current guidelines, which have not been updated since 1999.

The Governor and those at the news conference spoke on how much has changed in the past 24 years when it comes to where students are getting their information from and the mental health challenges students face, especially post-pandemic.

“I believe, strongly, as I know is a sentiment shared by all I’m privileged to stand with, that our students deserve inclusive, medically accurate and age appropriate health guidelines. That’s what these guidelines provide, they are going to empower our students with the skills they need to build healthy lives now and beyond,” Governor Healey said.

On top of learning about nutrition, hygiene, and emotional health, students will also be exposed to learning about gender, sexual orientation, and sexual health. The governor stressed this education will be LGBTQ+ inclusive.

Next Tuesday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive the proposed curriculum and vote on it. Now, if this framework is adopted, school districts will have the ability to determine how these new standards will be implemented on a local level.