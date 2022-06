ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – During Tactical Week, teams practice their skills in simulated “real-life” scenarios to learn how to respond to dangerous calls for service.

This was the fourth year the State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services hosted Tactical Week. The week-long exercise also had a competition element, with this year’s winning team being the Utica METRO SWAT Team. Congratulations to all officers involved!