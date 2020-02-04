UPDATE: Woman identified in Greyhound bus shooting

UPDATE (Feb. 4): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman as 51-year-old Lurbis Elena Vence of Molino, Colombia.

UPDATE (11 p.m.): 17 News has learned the alleged shooter on the Greyhound bus that killed a woman Monday morning has been booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple charges including murder and five counts of attempted murder.

CHP arrested Anthony Devonte Williams, 33. He was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility Monday evening.

He is being held without bail and is due in court on Wednesday, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Earlier Monday, Greyhound issued a statement following the shooting on one of its buses traveling from Los Angeles.

Their statement is below:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and every family member impacted by the incident today. We are gathering details and will assist the Kern County police in every way possible during their investigation. What we do know at this time is that the incident involved schedule 6848-1, traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Greyhound statement

UPDATED at 8:15 a.m.: The CHP said the woman killed was 51 years old and from Colombia. She was identified through her passport.

Two other shooting victims are in serious condition.

A total of 42 passengers and the driver were on the bus.

No motive has been identified, officers said.

A 911 caller told law enforcement there was a man with a gun on the bus who had opened fire and injured several people. The driver immediately pulled over.

It’s unclear exactly how it transpired, but they managed to take the weapon from the suspect and get him off the bus, leaving him on the shoulder of Interstate 5. The CHP located him and took him into custody without incident.

The bus then traveled to the next exit, where the injured received treatment.

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) – UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol said one woman is dead and five others are wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus early Monday morning.

The bus is currently stopped at the Valero gas station located at the base of the Grapevine. At this time, CHP said the the woman’s body is still on the bus as they continue to investigate and wait for the coroner to arrive.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Kern County Fire Department responded to the gas station.

Five of the victims were transported to a local hospital as the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

CHP said the shooter was on the bus when he shot several passengers. The bus driver was not injured and was able to pull the bus to the right shoulder of the road.

CHP said the suspect exited the bus after the driver pulled over and left a black handgun on the bus.

The bus was headed northbound, according to CHP.

The Greyhound bus is currently blocked off by caution tape and surrounded by multiple agencies.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

17 News has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.