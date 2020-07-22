Upstate New York couple goes viral with engagement under comet NEOWISE

UTICA, NY (WWLP/WUTR) – A picture that’s gone viral on social media is of an upstate New York couple getting engaged with the comet as their backdrop.

John Nicotera proposed to his now fiancé Erica Pendrak.

Pendrak said the proposal was a complete surprise to her because she thought they were just there to take pictures of this once in a lifetime cosmic event.

She said, “Really didn’t surprise me because he loves space and follows everything that’s going on.”

” And then I woke up again the next morning and the Astronaut Garrett Reisman had retweeted us saying ‘Congrats’ and that was cool enough within itself,” Nicotera added.

John tweeted the pictures. It went viral with NASA, The Weather Channel, and even Elon Musk retweeting shortly after.

These pictures were captured on McCauley Mountain which is in the Adirondacks.