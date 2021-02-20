US airline industry to implement contact tracing on passengers

The cabin of an airplane. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The next time you step on a plane, you might have to help with contact tracing.

The U.S. airline industry is pledging to expand the practice of asking passengers for information that could be used for contact tracing.

The information would go to the CDC and they would use it to get a hold of passengers who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Previously the airlines Delta and United have been doing it since December.

An industry trade group also said that American, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue, and Hawaiian will also ask passengers for that information.