SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, US Attorney Rachel Rollins will speak in a virtual town hall on the effects of the consent decree reached between the Federal Department of Justice and the Springfield Police Department. The Zoom begins at 6 Thursday evening.

To gain access, you can text “DECREE” to 413-214-5100. It will also be live-streamed to the Pioneer Valley Project and Springfield NAACP Facebook pages.