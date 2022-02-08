US looks to snap gold medal drought

Through 31 events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the United States still hasn’t won a gold medal. That’s the longest wait for gold by number of events for the United States in Winter Olympics history.

It could change on Day 5 of Olympic competition with a number of U.S. athletes expected to contend for medals.

Mikaela Shiffrin looks to redeem herself in the women’s slalom (9:15 p.m. ET), and then Alex Hall takes to the slopes in the men’s big air final (10:00 p.m. ET).

Hall, who is looking to become big air’s first ever Olympic champion, qualified second behind Norway’s Birk Ruud . Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand will also compete in the final for the United States.

Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, will attempt to come back from a disappointing early exit in the giant slalom. Slalom is arguably the U.S. star’s best event — she has won more World Cups in slalom than any skier ever.

Another opportunity to break the streak for the United States will come in women’s snowboard cross (1:30 a.m. ET), where the decorated five-time Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis — who has placed in the top 5 in six of her last eight World Cups — looks to win her first medal at the Olympics since 2006.