1  of  3
Watch Live
11AM: Archdiocese of Saint Louis welcomes Bishop Mitch Rozanski as the new Archbishop 11AM – 12PM: Mass Appeal lifestyle program with hosts Alanna Flood and Patrick Berry 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts

News

by: Kenny Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines. The captain of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore, which would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The ship is docked in Guam (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.

Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today