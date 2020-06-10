WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.
Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.
According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’
LATEST POSTS:
- Newsfeed Now: Protest photo goes viral; COVID-19 survival story
- Crowd attacks tow truck driver who rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in California
- Family of 91-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares story and celebrates her battle
- Dress for Success Western Massachusetts to support women digitally
- US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts