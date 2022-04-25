(WWLP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in secrecy Sunday.

This meeting in Kyiv was the highest-level visit by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Blinken and Austin promised Ukraine’s president more than a $300 million package of foreign military financing and a 165 million dollar sale of ammunition, but Russia has told the US to stop sending aid.

Moscow reportedly sent a note to Washington, demanding it stops supplying weapons to Kyiv, according to Russia’s ambassador to the United States.