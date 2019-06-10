US tourist death count at Dominican Republic resorts rises

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. State Department on Sunday confirmed that there are now four American tourists who have died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic recently.

An obituary for 67-year-old Robert Bell Wallace, who was born in Redwood City, said he had “passed unexpectedly while vacationing in the Dominican Republic” on April 14.

A relative of Wallace says he became sick at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana after reportedly drinking from the minibar in his hotel room, according to The Washington Post.

Wallace was on the island reportedly celebrating his stepson’s wedding.

His death happened about a month before three other American tourists were found dead at nearby beach resorts also in the Dominican Republic.

Robert Bell Wallace



An engaged couple from Maryland – 63-year-old Edward Holmes and 49-year-old Cynthia Day – were found dead in their room at the Bahia Principe La Romana on May 30.

They checked in the same day that a 41-year-old Pennsylvania woman died in her room after having a drink from the minibar in her room at a nearby resort on May 25.

A Colorado couple who stayed at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in the Dominican Republic has come forward saying they became violently ill after being exposed to what they suspect were insecticides through the air conditioning system.