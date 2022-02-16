USADA CEO: Valieva had three different heart drugs in system
Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva‘s doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater’s positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after performing her routine in the women’s short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)