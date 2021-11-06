Used cars to avoid buying right now

Used car prices have seen record highs over the past 15 months as the result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices increased 26.2 percent, or $6,454, compared to the same period the previous year.

Some used car prices have increased more than others due to heightened demand and limited inventory. Here are the used cars that have had the highest price increases in each state:

Used Cars With the Greatest Price Increases By State – iSeeCars State Vehicle % Year-Over-Year Price Increase $ Year-Over-Year Price Increase Alabama Land Rover Range Rover 40.0% $24,588 Alaska Ram Pickup 1500 34.5% $11,765 Arizona Mitsubishi Mirage 58.0% $5,138 Arkansas Chevrolet Spark 59.4% $5,667 California Lincoln Navigator L 71.5% $27,958 Colorado Nissan LEAF 37.1% $5,269 Connecticut MINI Hardtop 2 Door 61.4% $9,549 Delaware Kia Forte 32.6% $4,281 Florida Chevrolet Corvette 45.9% $25,919 Georgia Nissan LEAF 50.1% $6,313 Hawaii Nissan Sentra 31.2% $4,339 Idaho Honda Odyssey 31.1% $8,080 Illinois Porsche 911 68.0% $74,280 Indiana Chevrolet Spark 53.9% $5,252 Iowa Chevrolet Spark 35.5% $3,823 Kansas MINI Countryman 41.1% $8,751 Kentucky Chevrolet Spark 44.6% $4,398 Louisiana Audi A6 34.7% $10,270 Maine Nissan Altima 32.4% $5,180 Maryland Nissan LEAF 53.6% $7,431 Massachusetts Nissan LEAF 60.6% $7,472 Michigan Subaru Impreza 38.1% $5,573 Minnesota BMW 3 Series 42.2% $9,490 Mississippi Volkswagen Jetta 32.9% $4,747 Missouri Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 39.0% $5,907 Montana Nissan Altima 31.3% $5,237 Nebraska Kia Forte 34.9% $4,618 Nevada Chevrolet Camaro 33.9% $9,612 New Hampshire Kia Forte 32.9% $4,201 New Jersey Lincoln Navigator 44.7% $19,885 New Mexico Kia Forte 32.5% $4,215 New York Audi A5 42.4% $10,612 North Carolina Chevrolet Spark 54.1% $5,201 North Dakota Chevrolet Camaro 36.8% $10,992 Ohio Porsche 911 58.1% $64,618 Oklahoma Chevrolet Spark 51.8% $5,164 Oregon Nissan LEAF 60.5% $7,947 Pennsylvania Lincoln Navigator 49.5% $24,943 Rhode Island Nissan Altima 33.2% $5,619 South Carolina Volkswagen Golf GTI 40.1% $7,318 South Dakota Hyundai Sonata 29.6% $4,637 Tennessee Chevrolet Spark 55.4% $5,277 Texas Mitsubishi Mirage 70.1% $5,706 Utah Nissan LEAF 60.0% $6,537 Vermont Volkswagen Jetta 29.1% $4,259 Virginia Chevrolet Spark 50.8% $4,638 Washington Porsche 911 81.9% $90,478 West Virginia Chevrolet Spark 35.7% $3,872 Wisconsin Chevrolet Spark 43.9% $4,367 Wyoming Ram Pickup 1500 31.2% $10,617

The Chevrolet Spark subcompact car, which is the cheapest new car on the market, has the highest price increase in the most states with 10.

The vehicle with the highest price increase across all states is the Porsche 911 in Washington with an 81.9 percent increase.

Small hatchbacks, including economy cars and the electric Nissan LEAF, account for 20 vehicles on the list.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist for at least a year longer than originally anticipated. The only way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand and to avoid these vehicles with the largest price hikes. However, consumers who have one of these vehicles could see a high profit if they want to trade their car in.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in August 2020 and 2021. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2020 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2021 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

