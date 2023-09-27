SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – About a half dozen USI employees came down to the Gándara Center to wash and vacuum vehicles.

Two vehicles were brought every half hour to the location on 933 East Columbus Avenue in Springfield. 22News spoke with Shane Brooks, the Vice President of Community Bases and Residential Services for the Gándara Center, about the efforts of CSI helping out the non-profit.

“Certainly as a non-profit, there are some things we watch on a monetary side and having somebody come in from the outside willing to do this for us is a huge help and it’s really a testimant to who USI is as a community partner here in the greater western Mass. area,” said Brooks.

The vehicles that were cleaned are used by the Gándara Center to transport clients and assist the people the agency serves.