USO hosts second annual Cigars 4 Soldiers event Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley USO hosted their second annual Cigars for Soldiers event on Sunday.

The event raises funds for the organization and to send care packages, including cigars, to troops overseas.

Last year more than 160 people attended the event. This year they’re expecting over 200 people.

The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chicopee Portuguese American Club at 149 Exchange Street.

Tickets are $75 per person. The ticket includes a gift bag with cigars, dinner, drinks, entertainment and a shirt.

The event is for those 21-years-old and over.