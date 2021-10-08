USPS increases shipping rates for the holidays

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The United States Postal Service is temporarily increasing prices for shipping packages this holiday season.

This year is no exception for online gift shopping as events and holiday celebrations will most likely continue to be remote, online or postponed. Pricing will be going up temporarily to keep up with the busy season. Temporary pricing increases for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground are as follows:

Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes – $0.75

First-Class Package Service – Retail – $0.30

Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs. – $0.25

Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs. – $0.75

Zones 1-4, 11-20 lbs. – $1.50

Zones 5-9, 11-20lbs. – $3.00

Zones 1-4, 21-70 lbs. – $2.50

Zones 5-9, 21-70 lbs. – $5.00

A zone pricing calculator is can be found online.

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by December 25:

December 15: USPS Retail Ground service

December 18: First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

December 18: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

December 20: Priority Mail service

December 23: Priority Mail Express service

The cost of First-Class Forever stamp increased three cents, from 55 cents to 58 cents on August 29.