SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holiday shipping season is right around the corner and local stores and delivery centers are getting ready.

Springfield’s USPS distribution center has new sorting equipment to speed up package delivery. It’s part of a Postal Service plan to invest 40 million dollars to improve mail service across the country.

Last year, the Postal service delivered more than 13 billion letters, cards, and flat packages, about a half-billion more deliveries than holidays 2020. Those deliveries took an average of two-point-seven days.