USPS will increase postage rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The USPS postmaster general is set to implement higher postage rates and eliminate the first-class tier of mail.
Two sources familiar with the strategic plan confirmed the news to NBC.
Postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s plan, however, is subject to change since
customers have been reporting slower mail delivery including bills and prescription medications.
The US postal service has posted annual losses for more than a decade.
According to a statement from the house oversight committee, a hearing is set for later this month with DeJoy and other USPS stakeholders to quote “examine legislative proposals to place the postal service on a more sustainable financial footing going forward.”