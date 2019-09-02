USS Arizona memorial reopens

(KHNL) – Thousands of visitors flocked to the USS Arizona Memorial Sunday, which reopened after 15 months of repairs.

The memorial has been closed since May 2018 after the dock was partially submerged and cracks were found. More than $2 million dollars were spent on the renovation project.

“We had to rebuild the system from scratch and do it safely so people can now access it,” said Steve Mietz, Acting Superintendent for the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Visitor traffic to the park has been down about 30 percent since the shutdown of the Arizona.

