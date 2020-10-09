Utah man’s remains found nearly one year after going missing

Carl Crumrine’s remains were found nearly one year after going missing in Utah.

SUMMIT COUNTY, U.T. – Remains of Buckhannon resident, 69-year-old Carl Crumrine, were found in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta-Wasarch-Cache National Forest in Utah on Monday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Facebook page, responders received a phone call from a hunter who said he found human bones, clothing, a survival pack, and a hunting rifle in the Lyman Lake area. Following the call, investigators and members of the Summit County Search & Rescue team responded to the area to recover the human remains and other items for two days.

Once the remains were secured, they were turned over to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for further identification. On Thursday, October 8, the medical examiner determined that the remains were of Crumrine.

According to the post, on October 14, 2019, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received information that Crumrine was hunting with a group in the area and was last seen at 5:30 a.m. that morning. A member of the group contacted law enforcement after Crumrine did not return.

The post explained that Crumrine’s remains were found approximately one mile from where he had been camping in 2019. The area where his remains were found is a very dense wooded area with fallen timber.