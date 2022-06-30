UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica City FC is suring up its’ roster as the team prepares for its’ first year under new head coach Hewerton Moreira, announcing last night that it has resigned captain Bo Jelovac to return for his fourth season.

The 34-year-old Serbian played collegiate soccer for the University at Albany, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Great Danes, and has been with UCFC serving as captain since it made its’ move to Utica from Syracuse in 2018. He has been on Syracuse’s roster since 2012, scoring 91 goals in 164 appearances with the organization, including 43 goals in three years after the team’s relocation to Utica.

Contract details were not released, but UCFC returns maybe its most well know player for at least one more season.