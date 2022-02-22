UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting.

On February 18th, the UPD’s Major Crimes Unit concluded an almost 8 month-long investigation and have arrested 39-year-old Christopher Wallace of Utica.

Wallace is accused of shooting a man three times during an altercation on the 1200 block of Gray Avenue in Utica on June 6th of 2021.

Christopher Wallace has been arrested and charged with the following:

Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.