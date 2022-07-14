UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that more guns have been taken off the streets and a man was given multiple felony charges during a parolee check that took place in Utica on July 13th.

Around 9:20 pm on Wednesday, officers with the NYS police were checking on a parolee who lives at a residence on the 500 block of Henry Street. During this check, officers attempted to conduct a search of the parolee’s vehicle in which two individuals were inside. But as they approached it, an unidentified man suddenly exited from the backseat and ran east down Henry Street.

Officers then searched the area where the man was seated and allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun on the floor. Officers then told the front seat passenger, who was later identified as 21-year-old Nassir Hussein of Utica, to stay in the vehicle and called the Utica Police Department for backup.

Hussein was then removed and detained. As officers did so, another loaded .38 caliber revolver was allegedly found underneath his seat. He was then taken to the UPD and charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E Felony)