Uvalde School Shooting

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
73°
Chicopee
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
🔴 Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
Children’s Programming
News
Local News
Breaking News
COVID-19
Crime
22News I-Team
U.S. News
Gas Prices
Traffic Reports
Ukraine Crisis
Boston State House
Political News
Washington D.C.
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Holyoke Mall adjusted hours on Memorial Day
Top Stories
Tips to avoid conflicts with foxes in your yard
Video
Tickets on sale for Amtrak’s NY-Berkshires service
“Get stricter gun laws,” MA resident on school shooting
Video
ALLERGY FORECAST: When will pollen season end?
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radars
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Live Cameras
Severe Weather
Springfield Weather Maps
Flight Tracker
Sign up for daily weather emails
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
New England Nation
Top Stories
MA COVID-19 Daily Report: 2,693 new cases
Top Stories
Game 4 between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat
Video
Top Stories
2nd-year QB Mac Jones leaving something behind this …
NFL player intoxicated when killed on freeway: report
Thunderbirds beat Checkers 6-0 in Game 1 of Atlantic …
Video
Thunderbirds play Sunday in Calder Cup Playoffs
Video
Community
Connecting with Community
Local Events Calendar
22News InFocus
Massachusetts Lottery
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Press Releases
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Pet of the Week
Entertainment
Contact Us
Top Stories
Sparky talks fire safety ahead of summer cookouts
Video
Top Stories
Dos and don’ts during baby formula shortage
Video
Top Stories
Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra looking for …
Video
NEPM to celebrate local agriculture at Asparagus …
Video
Parent Villages celebrate scholarship winners at …
Video
NERO season finale’ set
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Download our app
Contests
Advertise With Us
Sign up for daily newsletters
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Please enter a search term.
Uvalde School Shooting
Schumer tells colleagues not to expect a gun control …
Top Uvalde School Shooting Headlines
Dramatic spike in school shootings this decade
“Get stricter gun laws,” MA resident on school shooting
Trending Stories
Student loan forgiveness announcement coming soon
BJ’s is offering 75 cents off per gallon of gas
“Get stricter gun laws,” MA resident on school shooting
Missing Massachusetts mother found dead under porch
US Attorney: Cartel money laundered through MA banks