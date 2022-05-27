LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One local community paying tribute to the 19 children and two adults killed in Uvalde.

In Longmeadow tonight, the town hosting a candlelight vigil and speaking out for the lives lost in Uvalde, Texas. Among those who spoke, a parent with concerns for children’s mental health as this has been a strenuous week.

“The pandemic is just one symptom and I think when you look at the level of tragedy that we’re confronted with on a near-daily basis in this country with violence, you can only imagine that this is the beginning of a very long and very deep wave of emotional and mental health challenge for our kids,” said Ben Kraft, VP of Community Engagement.

Those in attendance included the Sheriff’s Office, DA’s Office, and Superintendent O’Shea. Speakers appointed the need for more mental health care for the children of their community.