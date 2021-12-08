UVM Health Sciences program seeks accreditation

Burlington, VT. — The University of Vermont has official applied for their Health Sciences bachelor’s degree program to become the first accredited public health program in the State of Vermont. Applications are processed by the Council on Education for Public Health, which includes a program site visit in February, 2022. Final accreditation is anticipated by the summer of 2022.

Program Director Deb Hinchey says, “the advantage of accreditation is that students enter the workforce equipped with the specific skills and knowledge needed to improve the health of populations. Graduating from an accredited program not only sets students up for fellowships only accessible to accredited programs, but is also an asset for employment, as it demonstrates competencies aligned with national public health learning standards. It sends a message to employers that students have the training that they are looking for.”

The Health Sciences B.S. program was established in 2018 and is geared towards students planning to pursue careers in all levels of health from research to clinical practice to education and policy development.

“We want students to see themselves reflected in this curriculum, and to take this education and an understanding of what makes people healthy back to their communities and into their various professional paths,” said Hinchey. “We want them to feel they can make a real difference wherever they go.”